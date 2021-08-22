Van catches fire inside downtown Modesto self-service car wash

A van caught on fire in a downtown Modesto self service car wash bay Saturday night, destroying the vehicle and damaging the car wash.

The Modesto Fire Department was called around 7:40 p.m. to Big Bear Car Wash just off the intersection of 7th Street and Tuolumne Boulevard, battalion chief Jesse Nicasio said.

They found a 1991 Chevy van fully engulfed in one bay, with the fire extended into a second bay.

Firefighters kept flames from extending into the office area.

Nicasio said they couldn’t find anyone in or around the van upon arrival, although as of Saturday night they were checking the information connected to the vehicle.

“When we pulled up, there was nobody here,” Nicasio said.

The fire took about 20 minutes to put out. Its cause is still under investigation, Nicasio said.