‘Overwhelmed with everyone’s generosity’: 3 displaced in Denair house fire

A family of three has been displaced following an early Thursday morning fire that destroyed their Denair home.

Denair Fire Department Captain James Brewer said in an email that the fire, at a home in the 3000 block of Shoshone Drive, likely started on the patio before spreading to the attic. While most of the house was damaged “to some extent,” the destruction was at its worst in the attic, on the roof and in the rear of the house.

Modesto, Keyes and Turlock Rural and city fire departments assisted with the effort.

The three members included a mother, her father and her daughter, family friend Renee Linares said via Facebook message.

The mother hurt her arm while grabbing her daughter out of the house and is in a sling, Linares said, but otherwise all three family members and their two dogs escaped safely.

Linares has been collecting clothing and other small donations. She said the community has stepped up to provide what the family needs for now, and there is a GoFundMe page to help them restore larger items once they have more permanent shelter.

“They are just so overwhelmed with everyone’s generosity and support,” Linares said in a message.