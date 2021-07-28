Local

Struck by truck, Modesto liquor store’s overhang collapses

The overhang fell off the Jack’s Liquor store on Oakdale Road after a U-Haul crashed into it on July 27, 2021.
The overhang fell off the Jack’s Liquor store on Oakdale Road after a U-Haul crashed into it on July 27, 2021. Provided

A U-Haul moving truck on Tuesday crashed into the awning of Jack’s Liquor in Modesto, taking down the overhang and damaging the truck and another car.

Fire Department crews were called to the 910 Oakdale Road store around 3 p.m., according to a battalion chief’s report.

The overhang fell when the truck struck it. A Nissan parked under the overhang also was damaged by the collapse.

One person in the U-Haul refused medical transport after being assisted by crews.

MFD said the Police Department is investigating the incident.

Profile Image of Lydia Gerike
Lydia Gerike
Lydia Gerike began covering breaking news for the Modesto Bee in February 2021. She graduated from Indiana University with degrees in journalism and international studies. Lydia has previously reported as a fellow or intern at the Indianapolis Star, Hartford Courant and Oregonian.
  Comments  
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service