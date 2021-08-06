Foot pursuit near Modesto’s Village I ends with suspect bitten by police dog

A man wanted in connection with multiple domestic violence and burglary related charges was taken into custody Thursday after a foot pursuit in northeast Modesto ended with him being bit by a police dog, the Modesto Police Department said.

Officers received information about 38-year-old Luke Bradley driving in the area of Sylvan Avenue and Claus Road, Lt. Brian Kleiber said. He was wanted in connection with charges related to burglary, domestic violence and violating a restraining order.

Kleiber said officers in the area found Bradley headed west on Sylvan, and he took off north on Litt Road once he realized he was being followed by police.

Police did not pursue Bradley in his vehicle, but other officers saw that he had turned down a canal bank and fled on foot. He took off through fields in the area for about half a mile until officers found him in the 4600 block of Claus and ordered him to surrender.

When Bradley didn’t comply, one of the police K9s on the scene bit him. He struggled with the dog but was able to be taken into custody, Kleiber said.

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Best of The Bee newsletter Sign up for your weekly positive recharge: Read all about the good news in Modesto. SIGN UP