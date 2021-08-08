2 Norteño gang members convicted on charges of attempted murder, home invasion

Two Norteño gang members have been convicted for the 2018 drive-by attempted murder of a rival gang member and an unrelated home invasion, the Stanislaus County District Attorney’s Office said.

The convictions for Mario Javier Parra, 24, and Carlos Alejandro Bautista Jr., 23, came July 29 following an eight-week jury trial.

Parra and Bautista, along with other Norteño members, went on Feb. 19, 2018, to the home of rival Sureño gang member Omar Castaneda with the intention of shooting him, the DA’s Office said.

The gang members drove past Castaneda standing outside near his truck, took a U-turn and while still in the vehicle fired four to six shots from a modified high-power assault rifle. They then fled the scene.

Castaneda escaped injury by taking cover, but his 25-year-old girlfriend sitting in the truck’s passenger seat suffered “great bodily injury” from a bullet that went through her leg.

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Then on April 11, 2018, Parra and Bautista were involved in a Ceres home invasion, the DA’s Office said. Two people were eating dinner when Parra, Bautista and other gang members broke a window to grab a video camera and kicked in the home’s front door.

“The victims were threatened at gunpoint, struck several times in the head and dragged through the home while the defendants ransacked it for things to steal,” the DA’s Office said.

The Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department investigated Parra and Bautista as suspects and found ammunition and firearms, including modified assault rifles, while searching their homes and vehicles for evidence.

A trial for the two men lasted eight weeks and resulted in convictions on multiple charges with additional enhancements.

Parra was convicted of one count of attempted murder, one count of attempted voluntary manslaughter, shooting at an occupied vehicle, two counts of home invasion robbery, active participation in a criminal street gang, being a felon in possession of a firearm and being a felon in possession of ammunition.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

The conviction included enhancements of being a gang principal armed with a firearm causing great bodily injury, personal use of a firearm and doing these crimes for the benefit of a criminal street gang.

Bautista was convicted of two counts of attempted voluntary manslaughter, shooting at an occupied vehicle, two counts of home invasion robbery, criminal threats, active participation in a criminal street gang and possession of an assault weapon.

His enhancements included being a gang principal armed with a firearm causing great bodily injury, personal use of a firearm and doing these crimes for the benefit of a criminal street gang.

Sentencing for the men is scheduled for Sept. 16. They face up to life in prison.