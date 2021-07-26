Man awakens to life-threatening burns on his body. Deputies investigating how he got them

Stanislaus County Sheriff’s vehicle jholland@modbee.com

A man sleeping under an overpass in Modesto awoke with burns on his body that left him in critical condition, authorities said.

The man, whose name was not released, suffered life-threatening burns to the front of his body Monday morning and Stanislaus County Sheriff’s detectives are investigating how he got them.

Deputies were dispatched to a mobile home park at 667 South Seventh Street at about 9:30 a.m. for a report that a man there had been burned.

“It is believed the man was sleeping under the Highway 99 overpass near Pecos Avenue when he was burned,” reads a press release. “He then walked to a family member’s residence, which was when someone called 911 for help.”

Sgt. Luke Schwartz, a spokesperson for the department, said the circumstances of how the man sustained the burns remains under investigation, including whether he suffered chemical burns or burns from a fire.

No other information was released about the victim and Schwartz did not say if any suspects have been identified in the case.

Anyone with information related to the investigation is urged to contact Detective Veronica Esquivez at (209) 652-1792. Anonymous reports can be submitted to http://www.stancrimetips.org/.