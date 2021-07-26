Child injured in central Modesto crash involving Stanislaus County Sheriff’s deputy

Emergency personnel attended to a vehicle crash at College and Orangeburg avenues in Modesto, California on Sunday, July 25, 2021. Modesto Fire Dept.

An 8-year-old child was taken by helicopter to Valley Children’s Hospital in Madera after being involved in a crash that included a Stanislaus County Sheriff’s deputy Sunday night.

The crash happened at Orangeburg and College avenues in Modesto at about 9:43 p.m.

Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Sgt. Luke Schwartz said the deputy was responding Code 3, with lights and sirens on, to check on a fellow deputy who was not answering his radio. Schwartz did not know from which location the deputy was responding but said he was on his way to the southern part of the county, near Turlock.

Modesto Police Department is investigating the crash. Department spokeswoman Sharon Bear said three vehicles were involved and injuries ranged from mild to moderate. She didn’t know if the child’s injuries were mild or moderate but said the child was taken by helicopter to Valley Children’s for precautionary reasons.

Bear did not immediately have details Monday morning about how the crash occurred or who was at fault.

Schwartz said the deputy involved in the crash suffered a laceration to the back of his head. He said the deputy he was going to check on eventually responded on the radio and was OK. As to why that deputy wasn’t answering his radio Schwartz said, “All facts are still being investigated.”

Schwartz said the name of the deputy involved in the crash would likely be released this afternoon.

We will have more on this story as information becomes available.