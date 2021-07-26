Two shot at Grand Cru bar in downtown Turlock

Two people were shot at the Grand Cru bar in downtown Turlock on Monday, July 26, 2021.

Police are investigating a double shooting that took place early Monday morning at the Grand Cru bar in downtown Turlock.

Officers responded to the bar at 130 W. Main St. at about 1:50 a.m. for reports of a person shot.

“As an officer was approaching the back parking lot of the business, they were flagged down by someone who was with one of the victims,” Turlock Police spokeswoman Deandra Wiley said in an email.

She said the victim was sitting in a vehicle suffering from at least one gunshot wound. The officer provided medical aid until an ambulance and firefighters arrived at the scene.

The victim was taken to a local hospital, while a second gunshot victim showed up at a hospital around the same time. Wiley said injuries to both victims are not life-threatening, according to preliminary reports.

Wiley did not have any details about a suspect, a motive for the shooting, whether the shooting occurred inside or outside of the bar or how many people were at the bar at the time.

The genders and ages of the victims also were not available.

Witnesses or anyone with information about the shooting is encouraged to call Turlock police Officer Henry Hernandez at 209-668-6534.