Man dies after truck hits him as he crossed downtown Modesto street in wheelchair

Chyron

A man died after he was hit by a pickup while crossing a downtown Modesto street in a wheelchair Wednesday night.

The collision occurred around 10 p.m. on B Street south of Beard Street, said Modesto Police spokeswoman Sharon Bear. The man was crossing B when he was hit by an eastbound Dodge Dakota driven by a 27-year-old Modesto man.

Bear did not know if the man was in a crosswalk. She said the driver of the Dodge stopped at the scene and drugs and/or alcohol do not appear to be factors.

The man in the wheelchair was pronounced dead at the scene. His name has not yet been released, pending notification of his family.

Anyone with information regarding this collision can contact Crime Stoppers at (209) 521-4636.