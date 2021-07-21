Local

Motorcyclist in crash on Sisk Road dies of injuries, identified as Ceres man

A crash involving a motorcycle and a pickup was reported Tuesday afternoon in Modesto, Calif. July 20, 2021
A motorcyclist who collided with a pickup on Sisk Road Tuesday afternoon died of his injuries.

He was identified Wednesday by the Stanislaus County Coroner’s Office as 28-year-old Ceres resident Carlos Chavez.

The preliminary investigation shows Chavez was riding a motorcycle north on Sisk Road at about 4:45 p.m. when a Dodge Ram pickup pulled out in front of him from Whitcomb Way to make a southbound turn, according to Modesto Police Department spokeswoman Sharon Bear.

She said the motorcycle collided with the side of the pickup and Chavez was ejected. He was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The driver of the of the pickup, a 76-year-old Modesto man, was not injured.

Bear said the primary collision factor remains under investigation.

