Coroner identifies Riverbank motorcyclist killed after being thrown off Highway 99 bridge

The Riverbank motorcyclist killed when he was ejected off a Highway 99 bridge has been identified as 44-year-old Armando Ojeda, the San Joaquin County Coroner’s office said Tuesday.

On the night of July 12, Ojeda was southbound on Highway 99 on the bridge over the Stanislaus River near Ripon when he approached slower-moving traffic and made an unsafe turning movement that resulted in him being ejected from the motorcycle, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Minutes before the crash, a witness called 911 to report a motorcyclists driving recklessly in the area, the CHP said.

Ojeda flew over the bridge and landed on the north side of the river. He was pronounced dead at the scene.