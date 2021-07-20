Police seek driver after 80-year-old man walking his bike in Modesto hit by car, killed

An 80-year-old man was killed by a hit-and-run driver Monday night while walking his bicycle across Yosemite Boulevard in Modesto, authorities said.

Modesto Police spokeswoman Sharon Bear said the man was crossing at La Loma Avenue walking north when he was hit by a westbound car at about 9:15 p.m.

Bear said the man was in a crosswalk but crossing against a red pedestrian light. The driver of the vehicle, described as a silver sedan, fled the scene.

The man died at the scene. He was identified by the Stanislaus County Coroner’s office on Tuesday as Jose Rodriguez, a transient from Turlock.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call Officer Alejandro Rivera at 209-342-6105 or Stanislaus Area Crime Stoppers at 209-521-4636.