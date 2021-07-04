Local

Sonora man dies, woman injured after vehicle crashes into tree near Jamestown

Chyron
Chyron

A Sonora man died and his passenger was injured Friday afternoon just outside Jamestown after his vehicle went off the road and hit a tree, the California Highway Patrol said.

CHP officers were called around 4:25 p.m. to the collision on Rawhide Road, west of Pulpit Rock Road.

An initial CHP investigation showed Michael Bowers, 45, was driving west on Rawhide Road in a 2001 Ford Focus when he drove off the north shoulder of the road and into a tree. After striking the tree, the Focus continued down an embankment before coming to a rest.

Bowers was pronounced dead at the scene, CHP said. His passenger, a 34-year-old Sonora woman, was air-lifted to Memorial Medical Center with major injuries.

Neither person was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash, CHP said. Investigators are looking into alcohol and drugs as a possible factor.

Related stories from Modesto Bee
Profile Image of Lydia Gerike
Lydia Gerike
Lydia Gerike began covering breaking news for the Modesto Bee in February 2021. She graduated from Indiana University with degrees in journalism and international studies. Lydia has previously reported as a fellow or intern at the Indianapolis Star, Hartford Courant and Oregonian.
  Comments  
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service