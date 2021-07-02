Stanislaus County deputies investigate fatal shooting involving alleged intruder

A man was fatally shot Friday after he allegedly broke into a home west of Modesto, the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department said.

Deputies responded around 12:40 p.m. to the 4200 block of West Service Road, near the intersection of Jennings Road, Sgt. Erich Layton said.

An initial investigation showed that the homeowner returned to the property after being alerted of a possible break-in, Layton said. The homeowner apparently found an intruder inside the home and fatally shot him.

The alleged intruder was pronounced dead at the scene, Layton said.

This is the second fatal shooting related to an apparent illegal home entry this week. A woman was killed Tuesday night while trying to break into a home in unincorporated Modesto.

