Oakdale police chief Scott Heller set to retire in August, department announces

Oakdale Chief of Police Scott Heller plans retire at the end of August after five years in the position, the department announced Friday.

Heller said he is staying in the community but will be leaving the role Aug. 27 because it’s the right move for his family.

“It has been a privilege and honor to serve this wonderful community,” Heller said. “The Oakdale Police Department is well supported by our great community with a team that is well prepared for the future.”

Heller previously served as the Placerville police chief for three years and as an officer, sergeant and lieutenant with the Modesto Police Department for 17 years.

The department said Oakdale’s crime rates have dropped under Heller’s leadership, and he has emphasized community policing and increased technology.

Officers first began wearing body camera’s during Heller’s tenure. The department also implemented an unmanned aerial vehicle program and a system to monitor crime via live and recorded video across the city.

“The Oakdale Community is fortunate to have had Chief Heller lead the Oakdale Police Department,” City Manager Bryan Whitemyer said. “It has truly been a privilege to work with Chief Heller over the last five years.”

Heller replaced Lester Jenkins, who retired in spring 2016 after 25 years with the Oakdale Police Department and three years at the helm. Former Modesto Police Chief Mike Harden has served as Oakdale’s interim chief for a few months before Heller began his duties in late October of that year.