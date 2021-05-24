Another night-time detour aids in building the new Highway 132 west from Modesto

Carpenter Road is closed to night-time traffic this week in the area of the Highway 132 bypass construction.

Drivers will have to take detours from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., starting the night of Monday, May 24, and ending Friday morning. This will allow installation of utilities on the Carpenter bridge over the new 132.

The closures are between Kansas and Elm avenues, which will remain open to east-west traffic. The detours for Carpenter drivers are at Emerald and Dakota avenues, about three miles apart.

The Carpenter bridge will be the first part of the 132 project to open to drivers, tentatively in June. The entire two-lane expressway could be done by year’s end.

This part of Carpenter has remained open to traffic while a trench was scooped under it for the new 132, though vehicles have had to make a slight zig-zag.

The $92 million project will move three miles of 132 off Maze Boulevard to a corridor just south of Kansas. Planning is well under way for another five miles west to Gates Road, which could open as soon as 2026.

More details on the Carpenter Road closure and the highway project overall are at www.stateroute132.com.