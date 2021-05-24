Structure, vegetation fire creates huge plume of smoke in north Stanislaus County

A structure and vegetation fire north of Woodward Reservoir in Stanislaus County is being battled by firefighters from Cal Fire and the Modesto and Stanislaus Consolidated departments.

The Ceres Fire Department noted the huge plume of smoke in a tweet shortly after 12:30 p.m. Monday,

Also on Twitter, Stanislaus County Fire Alerts is reporting the fire’s location as Dunton and Milton roads. It says a 500-foot commercial barn under construction is fully involved and that units from San Joaquin County also are responding.

Modesto Fire confirmed the location and says multiple outbuildings are on fire, including a barn and a large chicken coop.

