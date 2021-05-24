CHP seeks help in finding driver who hit motorcyclist near Patterson, then left scene

Merced Sun-Star file photo. akuhn@mercedsun-star.com

Investigators with the California Highway Patrol are seeking help tracking down a pickup driver who hit a motorcyclist near Patterson, then left the scene early Monday.

According to information posted on the department’s Facebook page, officers got a call of a hit-and-run collision on Highway 33 near Lemon Avenue at 5:35 a.m.

The preliminary investigation indicates a maroon Ford F-150 pickup, possibly model year 2004 or 2005, hit the motorcyclist while the truck driver was trying to pass other vehicles. The motorcyclist, whose name, gender and place of birth were not released, was hospitalized in serious condition.

The driver of the Ford left the collision scene and was last seen driving east on Fruit Avenue, the CHP said. The truck should have significant left front and left side damage, be missing the left headlight, left fender molding, and left side view mirror. In addition, the driver door window was blown out.

Authorities ask anyone with information on the crash or the truck to contact Officers Norseen or Mitchell at the Modesto CHP office at 209-545-7440.or Crime Stoppers at 866-602-7463.