UPDATE: Victim of DUI crash east of Oakdale identified

Modesto Fire Department

A man was killed and a suspected drunk driver was arrested after two vehicles collided east of Oakdale on Tuesday evening.

According to the California Highway Patrol, at about 7 p.m., three people in a Chevrolet Silverado were traveling south on Orange Blossom Road near Lancaster Road when the Silverado entered the northbound lane and struck a Chevrolet Tahoe.

The driver of the Tahoe, identified as 78-year-old George John Pacheco, died as a result of injuries sustained in the collision. His passenger, a 76-year-old woman who was not identified, suffered major injuries.

The CHP reported that alcohol appeared to be a factor in the wreck.

The driver of the Silverado, Jesus Perez, 23, of Oakdale, was arrested.

Perez, along with another passenger, suffered major injuries. A second passenger in the Silverado was treated for minor injuries.

The incident remains under investigation.

In an earlier version of this story, The Bee reported two people had died. The passenger in the Tahoe is in critical condition at an area hospital, according to the CHP.