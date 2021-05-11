Detectives investigating after body found in California Aqueduct near Westley

The body of a man was found in the California Aqueduct Tuesday afternoon. Stanislaus County Sheriff's Office

Stanislaus County Sheriff’s detectives were called to Westley Tuesday afternoon for a report of a body in the California Aqueduct.

A bystander called 911 at 12:10 p.m. to report a person in the California Aqueduct near the 6700 block of McCracken Road, according to a press release.

Law enforcement and medical personnel arrived to find a deceased male.

Sgt. Erich Layton said Crimes Against Persons detectives responded to the scene and at this point are treating the case as a death investigation. He did not know if there are any indications of foul play, approximately how long the man had been in the canal or any details about the man like his age or city of residence.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Detective Talea Martin at (209) 525-7039.