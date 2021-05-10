Turlock man killed in suspected DUI crash at intersection south of Keyes

Merced Sun-Star file photo. tmiller@mercedsunstar.com

A Turlock man died Friday night when he was ejected from his Chevrolet pickup after a collision south of Keyes, the California Highway Patrol reported.

Martin Juarez-Aguirre, 41, was driving north on Foote Road at about 11 p.m. when he failed to stop at the stop sign at Keyes Road, according to the CHP.

At the same time, Nathan Bernhardt, 58 of Merced, was driving about 55 mph in a Dodge Charger east on Keyes Road. He did not have a stop sign; his vehicle struck the left rear of the pickup in the intersection.

Juarez-Aguirre lost control of the pickup and it overturned multiple times, according to the CHP.

He was ejected from the pickup, landing on the east shoulder of Foote Road. Juarez-Aguirre was taken to Doctors Medical Center, where he died.

Bernhardt was not injured.

The preliminary investigation suggests Juarez-Aguirre was not wearing a seat belt and was under the influence of alcohol, according to the CHP.