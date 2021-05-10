Local

Turlock man killed in suspected DUI crash at intersection south of Keyes

Merced Sun-Star file photo.
Merced Sun-Star file photo. Thaddeus Miller tmiller@mercedsunstar.com

A Turlock man died Friday night when he was ejected from his Chevrolet pickup after a collision south of Keyes, the California Highway Patrol reported.

Martin Juarez-Aguirre, 41, was driving north on Foote Road at about 11 p.m. when he failed to stop at the stop sign at Keyes Road, according to the CHP.

At the same time, Nathan Bernhardt, 58 of Merced, was driving about 55 mph in a Dodge Charger east on Keyes Road. He did not have a stop sign; his vehicle struck the left rear of the pickup in the intersection.

Juarez-Aguirre lost control of the pickup and it overturned multiple times, according to the CHP.

He was ejected from the pickup, landing on the east shoulder of Foote Road. Juarez-Aguirre was taken to Doctors Medical Center, where he died.

Bernhardt was not injured.

The preliminary investigation suggests Juarez-Aguirre was not wearing a seat belt and was under the influence of alcohol, according to the CHP.

Related stories from Modesto Bee
Profile Image of Erin Tracy
Erin Tracy
Erin has been covering breaking news and crime at The Modesto Bee since 2010. She is a Humboldt State graduate and resides in Oakdale.
  Comments  
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service