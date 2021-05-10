Turlock woman arrested at reservoir for allegedly kidnapping 3-year-old daughter

Modesto Bee file

A Turlock woman was arrested Monday on suspicion of kidnapping her 3-year-old daughter on Mother’s Day.

Turlock Police said the suspect, Alisha Gonzalez, did not have legal custody of the girl when she took her from a relative’s apartment in the 600 block of Geer Road Sunday night.

Gonzalez allegedly put the girl in the back seat of her Nissan Murano.

“Before Gonzalez could drive away, another adult family member got into the vehicle to prevent Gonzalez from leaving alone with the child,” according to a press release.

But Gonzalez drove away and later pushed the family member out of the vehicle, according to police.

Information of the alleged kidnapping was broadcast to multiple nearby agencies.

Early Monday morning, Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Deputies found Gonzalez and her daughter at Don Pedro Reservoir.

Gonzalez initially barricaded herself in the Nissan with the child but eventually was taken into custody by deputies.

The child was located in the backseat of the vehicle and was unharmed, according to Turlock police.

Gonzalez was booked in the Stanislaus County Jail on suspicion of child concealment and kidnapping.

Investigators ask anyone with information regarding this investigation to contact Officer Phillip Kauffman at (209) 656-3155.