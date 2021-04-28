Denair woman and teenager killed in head-on crash on Santa Fe Avenue

Two people were killed in a head on crash on Santa Fe Avenue Wednesday, April 28 2021 Submitted photo

A woman and teenage girl from Denair died from injuries sustained in a head-on crash north of the Stanislaus County community Wednesday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The two were heading south on Santa Fe Avenue, south of East Keyes Road, in a Chevrolet SUV just before 8 a.m.

For unknown reasons, the Chevrolet entered the northbound lane, where it crashed into a Ram flatbed truck, the CHP said.

The 48-year-old driver of the Chevrolet and her 16-year-old front seat passenger were taken by ambulance to Memorial Medical Center in Modesto, where they were pronounced dead. They have not yet been identified.

The driver of the Ram, 39-year-old Michael Perales of Turlock, was taken to Doctors Medical Center with moderate injuries.

CHP Officer Tom Olsen said officers are investigating whether seat belts were being worn and whether drugs or alcohol were involved, as well as statements by a witness that one of the drivers might have been involved in a road rage incident prior to the crash.

“We are investigating whether or not another vehicle in the area was associated with a road rage incident in connection with the Chevy,” Olsen said.