Pedestrian stuck, killed by alleged drunk driver on Modesto’s Woodland Avenue

A pedestrian was fatally struck by a pickup on Woodland Avenue Thursday night and the driver was arrested.

At 9:16 p.m., 22-year-old Braxton Howze of Modesto was driving a Ford Ranger east on Woodland, west of Graphics Drive, when he drifted out of his lane to the south side of the road, said Modesto Police Department spokeswoman Sharon Bear.

The Ford struck the pedestrian and a parked car, Bear said. She did not know if the pedestrian was on a sidewalk or where the parked vehicle was located.

The pedestrian, who has not yet been identified, was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Bear said Braxton walked away from the scene but was quickly found and apprehended. “(He) was found to be under the influence,” she said.

Braxton was arrested on suspicion of gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated, DUI causing bodily injury, hit and run and driving on a suspended license.