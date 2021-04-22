Update: Salida homicide victim was Marysville man visiting family members

A Marysville man visiting family in Salida was killed in a drive-by shooting at their home early Thursday morning, according to the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department.

The shooting occurred shortly after midnight in the 4600 block of Zinfandel Avenue.

There were nine people inside the home including two toddlers and an elementary school-aged child, said Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Sgt Tom Letras.

Justin Johnson, 38, of Marysville, was in the living room at the front of the home. He was the only person hit, Letras said.

Johnson had come to Salida the day before for a celebration at the house Wednesday afternoon, Letras said. Most everyone in the house was asleep when the shooting occurred.

Deputies first on the scene attempted life-saving measures on Johnson before he was taken by ambulance to a local hospital, where he was pronounced deceased.

“During the investigation, deputies learned shots had been fired into the home from a passing car,” according to a press release.

No suspect has been identified and a motive has not been determined, Letras said.

Detectives are asking anyone who may have information regarding this homicide to contact Detective Marissa Silva at 209-525-7091.

You can also remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 209-521-4636. Tipsters can also submit tips at www.stancrimetips.org.