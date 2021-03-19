Here’s why Modesto mayor Zwahlen looking into more citizen involvement with police

Sue Zwahlen takes the oath of office as mayor during the Modesto City Council meeting in Modesto, Calif., on Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021. aalfaro@modbee.com

In announcing the firing of police officer Joseph Lamantia, the city of Modesto press release issued Thursday afternoon also noted that Mayor Sue Zwahlen is looking into efforts that could include establishing a ctizens’ committee.

Lamantia was fired and charged following the December fatal shooting of Trevor Seever, an unarmed man whose family had called police for help.

“In light of this incident, and recognizing the local and national conversation on policing, the city acknowledges the need to further engage the Modesto community,” the news release read.

Zwahlen announced the launch of “an engagement process to consider the community’s interest in Modesto Police Department’s policies and practices”.

That could take shape in the creation of a citizens’ review board, which several areas have implemented. Calls for such boards increased during protests after George Floyd’s death in police custody in Minneapolis last year.

Turlock began putting together a citizens’ advisory board in October, and in February, a consortium of Stanislaus County nonprofit agencies, including the Valley Improvement Projects and the NAACP, hosted an online community discussion of a similar idea in Modesto.

The process in Modesto will begin with a “listening session to hear from the community to outline areas of concern,” the news release issued Thursday said.

The city will establish a committee with people from various civic organizations, community groups, and law enforcement that will then offer recommendations to council within 6-12 months for their consideration.