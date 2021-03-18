Modesto police officer who fatally shot unarmed man in December fired, criminally charged

Modesto announced Thursday that police officer Joseph Lamantia was fired from his job and faces criminal charges in his December fatal shooting of Trevor Seever, an unarmed 29-year-old whose family had called 911 seeking help.

“The actions of Officer Joseph Lamantia on December 29, 2020, did not meet the high standards our community, our department and I demand of our officers,” interim police Chief Brandon Gillespie said in a news release. “The death of Trevor Seever is a tragedy for his family, friends, and our community.

“The men and women of the Modesto Police Department work hard every day to build and maintain positive relationships. I understand Officer Lamantia’s actions have set us back. Our department is dedicated to serving the public and committed to rebuilding any trust we have lost.”

The news release states Stanislaus County District Attorney Birgit Fladager is filing charges against Lamantia. Stanislaus County Court records show Lamantia was charged with voluntary manslaughter and arraigned Thursday afternoon.

The decision to fire Lamantia comes after the Police Department completed an investigation of the shooting. The department’s Use of Force Review Board determined Lamantia’s conduct and use of deadly force violated department policy, procedures and training and recommended his employment be terminated, according to the news release.

Gillespie upheld that recommendation and fired Lamantia on Thursday morning. Lamantia had been a Modesto officer since 2008, and this was his first job in law enforcement. He had been involved in three other fatal officer involved shootings since 2010. Those shootings were determined to be justified and within department policy.

The release sates Fladager, Gillespie and Mayor Sue Zwahlen met with Seever’s family before Thursday’s announcement.

“We mourn alongside the Seever family and now begin the process of healing our community,” Zwahlen said in the release.

We will have more on this story later today.