Local

Pedestrian struck, killed by train east of Modesto near Santa Fe and Parker

A pedestrian is dead after being struck and killed by a cargo train Tuesday night near the intersection of Santa Fe Avenue and Parker Road, police said.

Modesto Police Department officers responded to the scene just east of Claus Road around 7 p.m. after train company reported that its conductor believed someone had been hit on the track and stopped the train, Sgt. Jamie Demings said.

Police confirmed that a pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.

Identifying information of the victim, including age and sex, was not yet available.

Police are treating this incident separately from the earlier death of an Empire man whose SUV was struck by a train, Demings said.

Related stories from Modesto Bee
Profile Image of Lydia Gerike
Lydia Gerike
Lydia Gerike began covering breaking news for the Modesto Bee in February 2021. She graduated from Indiana University with degrees in journalism and international studies. Lydia has previously reported as a fellow or intern at the Indianapolis Star, Hartford Courant and Oregonian.
  Comments  

Crime

Turlock man arrested as suspect in Delhi robbery, identity theft case

March 09, 2021 4:25 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service