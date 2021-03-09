Pedestrian struck, killed by train east of Modesto near Santa Fe and Parker

A pedestrian is dead after being struck and killed by a cargo train Tuesday night near the intersection of Santa Fe Avenue and Parker Road, police said.

Modesto Police Department officers responded to the scene just east of Claus Road around 7 p.m. after train company reported that its conductor believed someone had been hit on the track and stopped the train, Sgt. Jamie Demings said.

Police confirmed that a pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.

Identifying information of the victim, including age and sex, was not yet available.

Police are treating this incident separately from the earlier death of an Empire man whose SUV was struck by a train, Demings said.