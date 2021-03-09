Empire man seriously injured after SUV collides with train at Yosemite and Santa Fe

A man has been seriously injured after a train collided with his SUV on Tuesday afternoon near Yosemite and Santa Fe avenues in Empire, the California Highway Patrol said.

The Empire resident, who is around 60 years old, was traveling west on Yosemite in a silver GMC SUV and stopped on the tracks after the crossing arms began to come down, CHP Officer Aaron Keller said at the scene. His SUV was then broadsided by the northbound train.

Keller said the man was taken to a nearby hospital. CHP spokesperson Tom Olsen said around 4:30 p.m., that the injury is considered “major.”