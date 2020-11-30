Stanislaus’ locally owned shops, services need support beyond Small Business Saturday

Tammy Rocha, right, and Joanna Rose, middle, browse items at Farmhouse during in Turlock, Calif., on Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020. aalfaro@modbee.com

Small Business Saturday, the buy-local response to Black Friday, took place across the nation Saturday.

In Modesto, the COVID-19 pandemic shut down the popular Mod Shop arts and crafts event downtown, but McHenry Village held its Shop Small Saturday event, and locally owned and operated shops elsewhere in the city and across other Stanislaus County communities held sales and offered enticements for shoppers.

With many small businesses struggling to hold on during the coronavirus pandemic, customer support is likely more important to their survival this year than ever. Under tight restrictions in place, small businesses can operate at only 25% capacity.

Looking for places to start? The Modesto Chamber of Commerce has a directory of members at business.modchamber.org/list. McHenry Village businesses are listed at www.mchenryvillage.com/stores.html. The Turlock Chamber of Commerce’s business directory is at web.turlockchamber.com/search, Oakdale’s is at business.oakdalechamber.com/list, and the Patterson-Westley chamber’s membership is listed at pattersonwestleychamber.org/membership.