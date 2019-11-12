Two men killed in separate weekend crashed in Turlock and Ceres identified

A driver died of injuries from a Sunday morning collision on Crows Landing Road, the Ceres Police Department reported. Modesto Fire Department

The identities of two men who died in separate crashes on Sunday were released by the Stanislaus County Coroner’s Office Tuesday.

Ernesto Santana Jr., 22 of Delhi, died around 12:15 a.m. Sunday after crashing a car into a telephone pole and wall on West Main Street in Turlock, police said.

High speed and alcohol are believed to have contributed to the crash, according to Turlock Police.

The second collision Sunday was just after 10 a.m. on Crows Landing and Hackett roads in Ceres.

Heliodoro Corona, 67 of Modesto, died at a hospital after his Toyota Corolla collided with a Chevrolet Silverado.