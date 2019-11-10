Driver dies in possible DUI crash on West Main Street in Turlock, police say

Modesto Bee file

A driver died early Sunday after crashing a car into a telephone pole and wall on West Main Street in Turlock, police said.

High speed and alcohol are believed to have contributed to the crash, the Turlock Police Department said in a news release. The driver and sole occupant was a 22-year-old man, police said, but his name was not released.

The crash happened at about 12:15 a.m., as the sedan was eastbound on West Main near West Avenue South, the release said. The car struck a concrete island and lost control, then hit the pole and sheared it off at its base, police said.

The car continued moving and struck a concrete wall at West Main and Farr Street. The driver was partially ejected and declared dead at the scene, police said.

People with information about the crash can contact Officer Gavin Allison at 209-668-5550, extension 6698. Anonymous tips can be left at Crime Stoppers, 209-521-4636, or emailed to tpdtipline@turlock.ca.us.