Driver dies of injuries from Crows Landing Road crash, Ceres police report

A driver died of injuries from a Sunday morning collision on Crows Landing Road, the Ceres Police Department reported.

It happened just after 10 a.m. at Hackett Road. A 1997 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck collided with a 2003 Toyota Corolla, a news release said.

The male driver of the Corolla, who was not identified, was pronounced dead at a hospital, the release said. The driver and a passenger in the pickup, also not named, had injuries that were not life-threatening, police said.

The accident remains under investigation. People with information about it can call Officer Ortiz at 209-538-5678 or leave anonymous tips with Crime Stoppers at 209-521-4636.

It was the second fatal accident in Stanislaus County on Sunday. The other killed a male driver in Turlock.