Local

Driver dies of injuries from Crows Landing Road crash, Ceres police report

Modesto Bee file

A driver died of injuries from a Sunday morning collision on Crows Landing Road, the Ceres Police Department reported.

It happened just after 10 a.m. at Hackett Road. A 1997 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck collided with a 2003 Toyota Corolla, a news release said.

The male driver of the Corolla, who was not identified, was pronounced dead at a hospital, the release said. The driver and a passenger in the pickup, also not named, had injuries that were not life-threatening, police said.

The accident remains under investigation. People with information about it can call Officer Ortiz at 209-538-5678 or leave anonymous tips with Crime Stoppers at 209-521-4636.

It was the second fatal accident in Stanislaus County on Sunday. The other killed a male driver in Turlock.

Profile Image of John Holland
John Holland
John Holland covers breaking news and has been with The Modesto Bee since 2000. He has covered agriculture for the Bee and at newspapers in Sonora and Visalia. He was born and raised in San Francisco and has a journalism degree from UC Berkeley.
  Comments  