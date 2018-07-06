Authorities release names of two in Stanislaus County fatal crashes

Authorities on Friday released the names of two people who died in crashes this week, including a woman in a car that was crushed by two vehicles just north of Oakdale.

Wanda Hendrickson, 71, died at the scene of a crash Tuesday night at Highway 120 and Cleveland Avenue, according to the Stanislaus County Coroner's Office.

Hendrickson was driving a Scion and heading east in the rural area north of Oakdale. The California Highway Patrol reported that she was on Highway 120 and slowed to turn north onto Cleveland Avenue, when her car was rear-ended by a Ford.





Before the crash, Nathan Flores, 39, of Modesto, was driving the Ford about 45 to 50 mph at an unknown distance behind the Scion, according to the CHP. The Scion was pushed into the westbound lane, where it was struck by a Chevrolet driven by Mikochobi Arpoika, 24, of Oakdale.

SIGN UP

Help us deliver journalism that makes a difference in our community. Our journalism takes a lot of time, effort, and hard work to produce. If you read and enjoy our journalism, please consider subscribing today. SUBSCRIBE TODAY

Charles Gilstrap, 26, of Oakdale died late Wednesday, when the 1998 Pontiac he was driving crashed into a utility pole west of Keyes, according to the Coroner's Office. The deadly single-vehicle crash occurred about 11:30 p.m. along Central Avenue, just north of East Taylor Road.

The CHP reported that Gilstrap was heading north when the Pontiac drifted off the rural road and crashed with the utility pole. The Pontiac continued in a northeasterly direction into a corn field, where it overturned.

Gilstrap, who was not wearing a seat belt, was ejected from the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene, the CHP said.