Male driver dies after crashing into utility pole west of Keyes

A male driver was killed on Wednesday when he was ejected from his vehicle after it crashed into a utility pole west of Keyes, the California Highway Patrol said in a news release.
The solo crash occurred at about 11:34 p.m. on Central Avenue north of East Taylor Road.
The male driver's age was unavailable and his identity is pending notification of family, the CHP said.
The deceased was driving a 1998 Pontiac north on Central Avenue north of East Taylor Road, where he allowed his vehicle to drift off the roadway and onto the dirt shoulder.
The vehicle crashed into the pole and overturned in a corn field, the CHP said. The driver, who was not wearing a seat belt, was ejected.
He was pronounced deceased on scene by emergency medical personnel.
It is unknown if alcohol and/or drugs were a contributing factor in the crash.
