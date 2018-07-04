Escalon woman killed in crash north of Oakdale

A 71-year-old Escalon woman was killed on Highway 120 north of Oakdale Tuesday night when she slowed to make a left turn and was rear ended.
The woman, whose identity has not been released, was driving east in a Scion and slowed to turn north onto Cleveland Avenue at about 7:30 p.m. when she was rear ended by a Ford, according to the California Highway Patrol.
Prior to the impact, the driver of the Ford, 39-year-old Nathan Flores, of Modesto, was traveling about 45 to 50 mph at an unknown distance behind the Scion.
The impact of the Ford pushed the Scion into the westbound lane where it was hit again by a Chevrolet driven by 24-year-old Mikochobi Arpoika, of Oakdale.
The impact from the Chevrolet pinned the 71-year-old woman inside the Scion, according to the CHP.
Bystanders stopped to render first aid to the woman but she died at the scene.
There were no other injuries in the crash, according to the CHP.
