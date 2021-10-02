Coronavirus update, Oct. 2: Stanislaus reports one death. Vaccine clinics announced

Stanislaus County reported one death to COVID-19 on Friday, for a total of 1,284 since April 2020.

The figure was way down from the 11 deaths Thursday, the end of a month that brought 141, the county Health Services Agency said.

The county added 202 cases Friday, for a total of 74,232. Stanislaus also has 873,647 negative test results and 71,190 people who are presumed recovered.

Other details:

Hospital cases: The county’s five hospitals had 159 patients with confirmed COVID-19 on Friday, up three from the day before. Adults in intensive care dropped by seven to 41.

Vaccines: As of Friday, 81.9% of eligible county residents (those 12 and older) had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 56.2% were fully vaccinated, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The county vaccine clinic schedule through Oct. 9:

Saturday, Oct. 2, Modesto: Public Health Immunization Clinic, 401 Paradise Road, 11 a.m.-5 p.m., Pfizer (12+), Moderna (18+) and Johnson & Johnson (18+)

Saturday, Oct. 2, Modesto: Stanislaus County Library, 1500 I St., 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Pfizer (12+) and Johnson & Johnson (18+)

Tuesday, Oct. 5, Modesto : Public Health Immunization Clinic, 401 Paradise Road, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Pfizer (12+), Moderna (18+) and Johnson & Johnson (18+)

Tuesday, Oct. 5, Riverbank: Community Center, 3600 Santa Fe St., 2-6 p.m.: Pfizer (12+),and Johnson & Johnson (18+)

Tuesday, Oct. 5, Turlock: Turlock High School, 1600 E. Canal Drive, 3-6 p.m., Pfizer (12+) and Johnson & Johnson (18+)

Wednesday, Oct. 6, Modesto : Public Health Immunization Clinic, 401 Paradise Road, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Pfizer (12+), Moderna (18+) and Johnson & Johnson (18+)

Wednesday, Oct. 6, Turlock: Assyrian American Civic Club, 2618 N. Golden State Blvd., 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Pfizer (12+) and Johnson & Johnson (18+)

Thursday, Oct. 7, Modesto : Public Health Immunization Clinic, 401 Paradise Road, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Pfizer (12+), Moderna (18+) and Johnson & Johnson (18+)

Thursday, Oct. 7, Newman: Orestimba High School, 707 Hardin Road, 3-6 p.m., Pfizer (12+) and Johnson & Johnson (18+)

Friday, Oct. 8, Modesto : Public Health Immunization Clinic, 401 Paradise Road, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Pfizer (12+), Moderna (18+) and Johnson & Johnson (18+)

Friday, Oct. 8, Ceres : Central Valley High School Multipurpose Room, 4033 Central Ave., 3-6 p.m., Pfizer (12+) and Johnson & Johnson (18+)

Saturday, Oct. 9, Modesto: Public Health Immunization Clinic, 401 Paradise Road, 11 a.m.-5 p.m., Pfizer (12+), Moderna (18+) and Johnson & Johnson (18+)

Saturday, Oct. 9, Modesto: Stanislaus County Library, 1500 I St., 10 a.m.-noon, Pfizer (12+) and Johnson & Johnson (18+)

Saturday, Oct. 9, Modesto: Family Day at the Park, Oregon Park, 1525 Oregon Drive, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Pfizer (12+) and Johnson & Johnson (18+)

For more clinic information, click here.

California has administered 50,718,669 vaccine doses as of Friday, according to the CDC tracker. The state ranks 12th in the country, with 128,362 doses per 100,000 residents. Vermont ranks first, West Virginia 50th among the states.

It’s important to note that if you’ve had part or full vaccination, wearing a mask and keeping with all the safety precautions like social distancing in some circumstances is still recommended by the Centers for Disease for Control and Prevention. Also, those who have had COVID-19 still need to be vaccinated.

Case demographics: Here are the breakdowns of the positive tests in Stanislaus County as of Friday:

53.1% are female

46.9% male

10.8% are 14 years or younger

16.5% are ages 15 to 24

19% are 25 to 34

17% are 35 to 44

14.3% are 45 to 54

11.5% are 55 to 64

6.1% are 65 to 74

3.1% are 75 to 84

1.6% are 85 or older

Latinos are 49.9% of the positive cases, whites are 30.9%, Asians are 4.3%, Blacks are 2.4%, and the rest are other groups.

Geographically:

Modesto has 28,145 positive cases

Turlock has 9,649

Ceres has 7,453

Riverbank has 3,419

Patterson has 3,232

Oakdale has 2,585

Newman has 1,503

Waterford has 1,023

Hughson has 856

Supervisorial District 3 has 3,841

District 5 has 3,302

District 2 has 3,006

District 1 has 1,848

District 4 has 616

Here’s a look at the numbers from nearby counties:

As of Friday evening, there were 4,720,860 confirmed cases in California and 69,130 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University. There were 43,575,273 U.S. cases and 699,943 deaths.

This story was originally published October 2, 2021 5:00 AM.