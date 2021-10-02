Modesto Bee Logo
Coronavirus update, Oct. 2: Stanislaus reports one death. Vaccine clinics announced

Stanislaus County reported one death to COVID-19 on Friday, for a total of 1,284 since April 2020.

The figure was way down from the 11 deaths Thursday, the end of a month that brought 141, the county Health Services Agency said.

The county added 202 cases Friday, for a total of 74,232. Stanislaus also has 873,647 negative test results and 71,190 people who are presumed recovered.

Other details:

Hospital cases: The county’s five hospitals had 159 patients with confirmed COVID-19 on Friday, up three from the day before. Adults in intensive care dropped by seven to 41.

Coronavirus: Latest news

Vaccines: As of Friday, 81.9% of eligible county residents (those 12 and older) had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 56.2% were fully vaccinated, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The county vaccine clinic schedule through Oct. 9:

For more clinic information, click here.

California has administered 50,718,669 vaccine doses as of Friday, according to the CDC tracker. The state ranks 12th in the country, with 128,362 doses per 100,000 residents. Vermont ranks first, West Virginia 50th among the states.

It’s important to note that if you’ve had part or full vaccination, wearing a mask and keeping with all the safety precautions like social distancing in some circumstances is still recommended by the Centers for Disease for Control and Prevention. Also, those who have had COVID-19 still need to be vaccinated.

Case demographics: Here are the breakdowns of the positive tests in Stanislaus County as of Friday:

Geographically:

Here’s a look at the numbers from nearby counties:

As of Friday evening, there were 4,720,860 confirmed cases in California and 69,130 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University. There were 43,575,273 U.S. cases and 699,943 deaths.

This story was originally published October 2, 2021 5:00 AM.

