Reaction to COVID vaccine mandate for schoolchildren is mixed in Stanislaus County

Stanislaus County is seeing a mixed reaction to a state mandate announced Friday requiring schoolchildren to get vaccinated against COVID-19 following federal government approval of the vaccine for younger age groups.

The reaction was swift on the comment section of the Modesto Bee Facebook page.

“I guess my kids will be home-schooled,” wrote Carissa Andrade of Modesto.

Eric Norton, another Modesto parent, did not see a problem with the vaccination requirement. “They have been requiring vaccines in schools for a number of years now,” Norton wrote. “It’s been a known thing that prior to starting school the kids need their (vaccinations). How is this any different?”

School district superintendents are meeting at 1 p.m. Friday and didn’t have an immediate comment. The state mandate applies to schoolchildren at public and private schools.

It could go into affect for grades 7 to 12 as early as Jan. 1, but that depends on whether the Food and Drug Administration gives full approval in November to the COVID vaccine for kids 12 to 15 years old.

Officially, the state’s vaccination mandate for schoolchildren will take effect the following term after full FDA approval of the vaccine. Any mandate for students in grades K-6 is likely months way and depends on FDA approval for the younger age group.

The FDA has fully approved the COVID Pfizer vaccine for people 16 and older and an emergency authorization currently allows vaccinations for students age 12 to 15.

Those students who opt out will have to learn at home. The mandate does allow exemptions based on medical reasons or religious beliefs, but specific rules for exemptions have not been issued yet.

In setting a timetable for the vaccination mandate, the Newsom administration hopes to motivate immunization efforts in school districts ahead of the deadline.

Stanislaus County has made some progress in vaccination of school-age children who are 12 and over.

According to county Health Services Agency data, 11,604 or 34.7 percent of children age 12 to 15 are fully vaccinated against COVID and 3,213 or 9.6 percent are partly vaccinated. The county has 33,461 young people in that age group.

Among teenagers 16 to 17 years old, 7,057 or 42.7 percent have been fully vaccinated and 1,588 or 9.6 percent have been partly vaccinated. The county’s total population in that age group is 16,548.

Compliance with the state order is likely to be slower in Stanislaus County, where 54 percent of residents eligible for COVID vaccine have completed the inoculation, far below the state and national vaccination rates.

The majority of California students have returned to in-person learning for the 2021-2022 academic year. Students and staff already have to wear masks in K-12 classrooms, and Newsom in August announced a requirement for teachers to get vaccinated or submit to weekly testing as a condition of employment.

With Friday’s announcement, teachers will now need to be vaccinated by the same deadline as students. Newsom said the state also wants to see COVID vaccinations for paraprofessionals, bus drivers and other employees at campuses.

