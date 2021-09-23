RSVP to ‘School and COVID: What Stanislaus County parents and students need to know’ | Live Q&A

Support the community-funded Modesto Bee Economic Mobility Lab. Donate here.

Students and educators are well into the third school year affected by COVID-19. For the first time in a year and a half, most children in Stanislaus County are back to regular in-person learning, five days a week.

But campuses look different even from the end of the last school year, when some districts brought back students full time. Gone is social distancing, but masks and other safety measures remain, and a growing number of eligible students are getting vaccinated.

Still, there are COVID-19 clusters and outbreaks, and at times, thousands of staff and students have been in some form of quarantine.

Some students are having to work hard to catch up, and the mental health of both students and staff continues to be a concern.

Join us at 6 p.m. Oct. 6 for a live Q&A on what parents, teachers and educators should know about education as the pandemic continues.

The panel:

Sara Noguchi, superintendent of the Modesto City Schools district

Rana Banankhah, Modesto High School senior and student representative on the district’s Board of Education

Dr. ChrisAnna Mink, a pediatrician and former children’s health writer for The Bee through Report for America

Emily Isaacman of The Bee’s Economic Mobility Lab is the moderator.

We’ll be taking questions from our audience both in advance and live during the Q&A.

RSVP to the event and submit a question for the panel.

What: School and COVID: What Stanislaus County parents and students need to know | Live Q&A

When: 6 p.m. Oct. 6

Where: This free event will livestream on The Bee’s homepage, and on Facebook and YouTube.

