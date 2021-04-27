Coronavirus update, April 27: Stanislaus hospital cases top 100 for 1st time in weeks

Stanislaus County topped 100 hospital cases of COVID-19 on Monday for the first time since March 12. The patient count was still less than a third of the winter surge.

Three more residents have died from the virus, for a total of 1,039 since April 2020, the Health Services Agency said.

The county reported 189 more positive tests Monday, which also included cases from Sunday, for a total of 54,512. Stanislaus also has 564,621 negative test results and 52,994 people who are presumed recovered.

The county will get its weekly update Tuesday on where it stands in the state’s four-tier system for pandemic response. Stanislaus has been in red, the third most restrictive for business and other activities.

Other details:

Hospital cases: The county’s five hospitals had 102 patients with confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Monday, up from 92 on Sunday. Nine staffed intensive care beds were available to adults, down from 12.

Positivity rates: On the state dashboard Monday, where numbers reflect the previous day, the positivity rate was 3.04%, down from 6.66% two days earlier. The rolling seven-day rate was 2.76%, down from 2.86%. The 14-day rate was 3.01%, down from 3.05%.

Vaccines: As of Monday, 259,580 doses of the coronavirus vaccine have been allocated to Stanislaus County, unchanged since April 16. This includes 115,369 doses to health care providers and 144,211 to public health.

The public vaccination clinic schedule for this week:

Tuesday, April 27, Modesto: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. or until supply runs out, Modesto Centre Plaza, 1000 L St.; first dose of Pfizer (appointment urged); second dose of Pfizer (no appointment needed)

Tuesday, April 27, Oakdale: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. or until supply runs out, Gladys L. Lemmons Senior Community Center, 450 East A St.; second dose of Moderna (no appointment needed)

Tuesday, April 27, Crows Landing: 3 to 7 p.m. or until supply runs out, West Stanislaus Fire District, 22012 G St; first dose of Moderna (appointment urged); second dose of Moderna (no appointment needed)

Wednesday, April 28, Modesto: 3 to 7 p.m. or until supply runs out, Modesto Centre Plaza, 1000 L St.; first dose of Pfizer (appointment urged)

Wednesday, April 28, Turlock: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. or until supply runs out, Geer Road entrance to Stanislaus State University; first dose of Pfizer (appointment urged); second dose of Pfizer (no appointment needed)

Wednesday, April 28, Patterson: Noon to 7 p.m. or until supply runs out; Hammon Senior Center, 1033 W. Las Palmas Ave.; first dose of Moderna (appointment urged)

Thursday, April 29, Modesto: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. or until supply runs out, Modesto Centre Plaza, 1000 L St.; first dose of Pfizer (appointment urged); second dose of Pfizer (no appointment needed)

Friday, April 30, Oakdale: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. or until supply runs out, Gladys L. Lemmons Senior Community Center, 450 East A St.; second dose of Moderna (no appointment needed)

Friday, April 30, Patterson: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. or until supply runs out; Hammon Senior Center, 1033 W. Las Palmas Ave.; first dose of Moderna (appointment urged); second dose of Moderna (no appointment needed)

Friday, April 30, Turlock: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. or until supply runs out, Geer Road entrance to Stanislaus State University; first dose of Pfizer (appointment urged); second dose of Pfizer (no appointment needed)

Saturday, May 1, Modesto: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. or until supply runs out, Modesto Centre Plaza, 1000 L St.; first dose of Pfizer (appointment urged); second dose of Pfizer (no appointment needed)

California has administered 29,151,065 vaccines as of Monday, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention tracker. The state ranks 19th in the country, having administered 73,777 doses per 100,000 residents. Connecticut ranks first, Alabama 50th among the states.

It’s important to note that if you’ve had part or full vaccination, wearing a mask and keeping with all the safety precautions like social distancing is still recommended by the Centers for Disease for Control and Prevention. Also, those who have had COVID-19 still need to be vaccinated.

Case demographics: Here are the breakdowns of the positive tests in Stanislaus County as of Monday:

53.6% are female

46.4% male

8.5% are 14 years or younger

16.5% are ages 15 to 24

19.2% are 25 to 34

17.1% are 35 to 44

14.8% are 45 to 54

12.1% are 55 to 64

6.6% are 65 to 74

3.4% are 75 to 84

1.9% are 85 or older.

Though they make up 47 percent of the population, Latinos represented 63.7 percent of the positive cases.

Geographically:

Modesto has 20,437 positive cases

Turlock has 7,358

Ceres has 5,493

Patterson has 2,579

Riverbank has 2,528

Oakdale has 1,834

Newman has 1,190

Waterford has 647

Hughson has 590

Supervisorial District 3 has 2,860

District 5 has 2,557

District 2 has 2,271

District 1 has 1,302

District 4 has 440

Here’s a look at the numbers from nearby counties through Monday:

San Joaquin County has 1,346 COVID-19-related deaths among 71,987 cases.





Merced County has 454 deaths among 31,452 cases.





Tuolumne County has 4,098 cases and 65 deaths.

Mariposa County has 438 cases and seven deaths.

As of Monday evening, there were 3,734,562 confirmed cases in California and 61,500 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University. There were 32,125,474 U.S. cases and 572,696 deaths.

Biz Beat: Dale Road beer taps finally flow

One of Modesto’s longest brewing — in more ways than one — restaurants is finally about to debut. After almost three years of planning and building, The Brass Tap is ready to serve up the suds and more in northwest Modesto.

D and F grades rise in Modesto schools

A Modesto City Schools district administrator told the Board of Education that the COVID-19 pandemic and resulting school closures and distance learning have meant “higher than usual D and F rates.”

County will revamp vaccine clinics

As the turnout declines at stationary vaccine clinics, Stanislaus County plans to phase out the large clinics in Modesto, Turlock and other cities and take a more targeted approach with vaccination efforts.

Stan State, other schools will require vaccines

California State University and the University of California announced that the COVID-19 vaccine will be required of anyone on campus as soon as the shots are approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

ACE will revive one of its suspended trains

The Altamont Corridor Express will soon restore one of the trains suspended by COVID-19 a year ago. The commuter service between Stockton and San Jose will have three weekday round trips starting May 3.

Is it safe now for play dates?

In Stanislaus County, nearly all K through 12 students are able to attend some in-person school. After a year of remote learning and physical distancing from friends, the kids are excited to be with classmates. Now kids and parents are asking, “Can they have play dates or hang out with friends?”

Modesto, Turlock schools plan live graduations

In-person graduation ceremonies are back, Modesto City Schools has announced — with the caveat that Stanislaus County remains in the red tier of the state’s COVID-19 monitoring system. The Turlock Unified School District plans the same.

Modesto council has $47.3 million to spend





Modesto officials will discuss Wednesday how to spend the $47.3 million the city expects to receive under the $1.9 billion American Rescue Plan, the federal government’s latest pandemic relief effort.

Nuts baseball will return with safeguards

After a year away, fans will be able to return to John Thurman Field next month to enjoy cotton candy, hot dogs, and baseball.

Around the state, nation and world

When COVID-19 vaccines first became available in the United States, demand for them far outpaced their supply. Now, months into the country’s vaccine rollout, the opposite is true in many areas.

Dr. Anthony Fauci learned quickly that being on President Joe Biden’s COVID-19 response team meant constant texts, Saturday meetings, and an “all-hands-on-deck” approach to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration said on Monday they have not detected any indication so far that Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine causes inflammation of the heart, but are monitoring with “special interest” reports of cases.