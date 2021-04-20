Coronavirus update, April 20: Stanislaus adds 2 deaths, awaits word on tier status

Stanislaus County announced two deaths to COVID-19 on Monday and 135 more positive tests.

The death toll now stands at 1,030 residents since the first was announced in April 2020, the Health Services Agency said.

Stanislaus has 54,034 positive tests, 549,649 negative test results and 52,539 people who are presumed recovered.

The county expected its weekly update Tuesday on where it stands in the state’s four-tier system for pandemic response. It has been in the red tier, the third most restrictive for business and other activities.

Other details:

Positive rates: On the state dashboard Monday, where numbers reflect the previous day, the positive rate was 3.62%, up from 3.47% a day earlier. The rolling seven-day rate was 3.18%, down from 3.24%. The 14-day rate was 3.44%, up from 3.39%.

Hospital cases: There were 85 patients with a confirmed case of COVID-19 in the county’s five hospitals Monday, up from 80 the day before. The count had reached a five-month low of 61 last week and topped 300 during the winter surge. Seven staffed intensive care beds were available to adults Monday, down from eight.

Vaccines: As of Monday, 259,580 doses of the coronavirus vaccine have been allocated to Stanislaus County, unchanged since Friday. This includes 115,369 doses to health care providers and 144,211 to public health.

The public vaccination clinic schedule for April 18 to 24:

Tuesday, Modesto: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. or until supply runs out, Modesto Centre Plaza, 1000 L St.; first dose of Pfizer (appointment urged); second dose of Pfizer (no appointment needed)

Tuesday, Oakdale: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. or until supply runs out, Gladys L. Lemmons Senior Community Center, 450 East A St.; second dose of Moderna (no appointment needed)

Tuesday, Ceres: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. or until supply runs out for second dose of Moderna (no appointment needed); 3 to 6:15 p.m. or until supply runs out for first dose of Pfizer (appointment urged); Ceres Community Center, 2701 Fourth St.

Wednesday, Turlock: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. or until supply runs out, Geer Road entrance to Stanislaus State University; first dose of Pfizer (appointment urged); second dose of Pfizer (no appointment needed)

Wednesday, Patterson: Noon to 7 p.m. or until supply runs out; Hammon Senior Center, 1033 W. Las Palmas Ave.; first dose of Moderna (appointment urged)

Thursday, Modesto: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. or until supply runs out, Modesto Centre Plaza, 1000 L St.; first dose of Pfizer (appointment urged); second dose of Pfizer (no appointment needed)

Friday, Oakdale: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. or until supply runs out, Gladys L. Lemmons Senior Community Center, 450 East A St.; second dose of Moderna (no appointment needed)

Friday, Patterson: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. or until supply runs out, Hammon Senior Center, 1033 W. Las Palmas Ave.; first dose of Moderna (appointment urged); second dose of Moderna (no appointment needed)

Saturday, Turlock: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. or until supply runs out, Geer Road entrance to Stanislaus State University; first dose of Pfizer (appointment urged); second dose of Pfizer (no appointment needed)

California has administered 26,435,308 vaccines as of Monday, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention tracker. The state ranks 20th in the country, having administered 66,904 doses per 100,000 residents. New Hampshire ranks first, Alabama 50th among the states.

It’s important to note that if you’ve had part or full vaccination, wearing a mask and keeping with all the safety precautions like social distancing is still recommended by the Centers for Disease for Control and Prevention. Also, those who have had COVID-19 still need to be vaccinated.

Case demographics: Here are the breakdowns of the positive tests in Stanislaus County as of Monday:

53.5% are female

46.5% male

8.5% are 14 years or younger

16.4% are ages 15 to 24

19.2% are 25 to 34

17.2% are 35 to 44

14.8% are 45 to 54

12.1% are 55 to 64

6.6% are 65 to 74

3.4% are 75 to 84

1.9% are 85 or older.

Though they make up 47 percent of the population, Latinos represented 63.7 percent of the positive cases.

Geographically:

Modesto has 20,248 positive cases

Turlock has 7,296

Ceres has 5,456

Patterson has 2,567

Riverbank has 2,510

Oakdale has 1,818

Newman has 1,185

Waterford has 645

Hughson has 587

Supervisorial District 3 has 2,838

District 5 has 2,551

District 2 has 2,257

District 1 has 1,292

District 4 has 436

Here’s a look at the numbers from nearby counties through Monday:

San Joaquin County has 1,334 COVID-19-related deaths among 71,527 cases.





Merced County has 452 deaths among 31,267 cases.





Tuolumne County has 4,081 cases and 64 deaths.

Mariposa County has 426 cases and seven deaths.

As of Monday evening, there were 3,895,456 confirmed cases in California and 61,041 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University. There were 31,734,359 U.S. cases and 567,669 deaths.

