Coronavirus update, April 17: Stanislaus hospital cases hit 5-month low; 1,028 deaths

The COVID-19 patient count dropped to 61 at Stanislaus County hospitals Friday, the fewest since early November.

Two more residents have died from the virus, for a total of 1,028 since last April, the Health Services Agency said.

Stanislaus added 58 positive tests, bringing its total to 53,842. The county also has 544,383 negative test results and 52,351 people who are presumed recovered.

On the state dashboard Friday, where numbers reflect the previous day, the positive rate was 2.38%, up from 2.31% a day earlier. The rolling seven-day rate was 3.39%, up from 3.6%. The 14-day rate was 3.75%, down from 4.17%.

According to the Los Angeles Times tracker, the county has the 11th highest rate of infection in the last seven days among the state’s 58 counties. Its rate of deaths over the last week ranks fifth.

Stanislaus stayed in the red tier with Tuesday’s weekly reassessment by the state of each county’s status. It is the third most restrictive in the four-tier plan for business and other activities.

Other details:

Hospital cases: There were 61 patients with a confirmed case of COVID-19 in the county’s five hospitals Friday, down from 78 the day before. The count had not gone that low since early November and topped 300 during the winter surge. Nine staffed intensive care beds were available to adults Friday, up from seven.

Vaccines: As of Friday, 259,580 doses of the coronavirus vaccine have been allocated to Stanislaus County, up from 176,870 on Thursday. This includes 115,369 doses to health care providers and 144,211 to public health.

One public vaccine clinic remains this week:

Saturday, April 16: Stanislaus State University, 1 University Circle, Turlock; 1st dose, Pfizer (please make appointment but walk-ins available while supplies last); 2nd dose Pfizer (no appointment necessary) 9 a.m.-5 p.m. (or until supplies run out)

Vaccinations for the week of April 18-24 can be found here.

California has administered 25,047,682 vaccines as of Friday, up from 23,721,226 on Wednesday, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention tracker. The state ranks 22nd in the country, having administered 63,392 doses per 100,000 residents. New Hampshire ranks first, Alabama 50th among the states.

It’s important to note that if you’ve had part or full vaccination, wearing a mask and keeping with all the safety precautions like social distancing is still recommended by the Centers for Disease for Control and Prevention. Also, those who have had COVID-19 still need to be vaccinated.

Case demographics: Here are the breakdowns of the positive tests in Stanislaus County as of Friday:

53.5% are female

46.5% male

8.4% are 14 years or younger

16.4% are ages 15 to 24

19.2% are 25 to 34

17.2% are 35 to 44

14.8% are 45 to 54

12.1% are 55 to 64

6.6% are 65 to 74

3.4% are 75 to 84

1.9% are 85 or older.

Though they make up 47 percent of the population, Latinos represented 63.7 percent of the positive cases.





Geographically:

Modesto has 20,188 positive cases

Turlock has 7,276

Ceres has 5,442

Patterson has 2,564

Riverbank has 2,505

Oakdale has 1,814

Newman has 1,185

Waterford has 646

Hughson has 589

Supervisorial District 3 has 2,835

District 5 has 2,552

District 2 has 2,257

District 1 has 1,291

District 4 has 433

Here’s a look at the numbers from nearby counties through Friday:

San Joaquin County has 1,334 COVID-19-related deaths among 71,431 cases.





Merced County has 452 deaths among 31,196 cases.





Tuolumne County has 4,066 cases and 64 deaths.





Mariposa County has 419 cases and seven deaths.

As of Saturday morning, there were 3,714,587 confirmed cases in California and 60,922 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University. There were 31,574,340 U.S. cases and 566,238 deaths.

School districts quibble with Newsom

The greatest obstacle to fully reopening classrooms isn’t staff and facilities being ready but “the mental conditioning that has occurred over the past year,” Patterson Joint Unified School District Superintendent Philip Alfano said in response to Gov. Gavin Newsom saying schools should prepare for “full, in-person instruction” this fall.

Tell us how distance learning has affected kids

The Modesto Bee would like to hear from students and their parents about how distance learning has affected education during the pandemic. Take the survey here.

Stan State plans nine ceremonies

California State University, Stanislaus, will honor both its graduating seniors and those who earned diplomas in 2020 with nine in-person ceremonies at the Turlock campus next month.

County pauses Johnson & Johnson vaccine

Stanislaus County health officials have suspended use of Johnson & Johnson vaccine at its coronavirus vaccination clinics after federal agencies raised concerns about adverse reactions to the vaccine.

Stanislaus stays in red tier for now

Stanislaus County remained securely in the red tier of the state’s coronavirus reopening strategy Tuesday. The county has spent three weeks in the tier category for counties with “substantial” spread of COVID-19 illness.

County fair slims down for pandemic

The board of the Stanislaus County Fair voted Monday evening to go on with a pandemic version of the annual July event. The fair will take place over four weekends, rather than the usual 10-day run in mid-July.

Merced finally leaves purple tier

Merced County officials say they received good news from the state on Wednesday, as they were given permission to move into the red tier for reopening the economy.

COVID-19 hit women in Stanislaus harder

Gaby Martinez had been working for the Stanislaus Public Library for years, and she loved her job in the youth services division. But when the COVID-19 pandemic brought life to a grinding halt last spring, the library shut down.

Editorial: One idea for local stimulus spending

Spending hundreds of millions of dollars in COVID-19 stimulus money is a task to be undertaken with some joy, much gratitude and a significant measure of thoughtful wisdom.

Biz Beat: What’s up with indoor recreation?





With Stanislaus County restaurants and movie theaters reopening inside service you might wonder when some of your other favorite indoor recreational activities will be coming back.

Around the state, nation and world

We don’t yet know what concerts, festivals and other large gatherings will look like after the COVID-19 pandemic is under control, but you may want to start adding dogs to the picture.

Leiah Jones spoke directly in her last words, urging others to remember “long-haul” COVID-19 sufferers who may not survive the pandemic.