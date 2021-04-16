Coronavirus update, April 16: Stanislaus has 3 more deaths, 92 more positive tests

Stanislaus County once again reported three deaths to COVID-19 on Thursday, for a total of 1,026 since last April.

The 92 new positive tests brought the case total to 53,784, the Health Services Agency said. Stanislaus also has 541,903 negative test results and 52,294 people who are presumed recovered.

On the state dashboard Thursday, where numbers reflect the previous day, the positive rate was 2.31%, down from 5.59% a day earlier. The rolling seven-day rate was 3.6%, down from 4.04%. The 14-day rate was 4.17 up from 4.1%.

According to the Los Angeles Times tracker, the county has the sixth highest rate of infection in the last seven days among the state’s 58 counties. Its rate of deaths over the last week ranks seventh.

Stanislaus stayed in the red tier with Tuesday’s weekly reassessment by the state of each county’s status. It is the third most restrictive in the four-tier plan for business and other activities.

Other details:

Hospital cases: There were 78 patients with a confirmed case of COVID-19 in the county’s five hospitals Thursday, down from 80 the day before. Seven staffed intensive care beds were available to adults, down from 12.

Vaccines: As of Thursday, 176,870 doses of the coronavirus vaccine have been allocated to Stanislaus County, unchanged since March 26. This includes 85,429 doses to health care providers and 91,441 to public health.

Here is this week’s county vaccination schedule:

Friday, April 16: Gladys L. Lemmons Senior Community Center, 450 East A St., Oakdale; 1st dose, Moderna (please make appointment but walk-ins available while supplies last); 2nd dose (no appointment necessary), 9 a.m.-4 p.m., (or until supplies run out)





Hammon Senior Center, 1033 West Las Palmas Ave., Patterson; 1st dose, Moderna (please make appointment but walk-ins available while supplies last), 9 a.m.-5 p.m., 2nd dose (no appointment necessary) (or until supplies run out)





Saturday, April 16: Stanislaus State University, 1 University Circle, Turlock; 1st dose, Pfizer (please make appointment but walk-ins available while supplies last); 2nd dose Pfizer (no appointment necessary) 9 a.m.-5 p.m. (or until supplies run out)

California has administered 23,721,226 vaccines as of Wednesday, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention tracker. An update was not available Thursday. The state ranks 25th in the country, having administered 60,035 doses per 100,000 residents. New Hampshire ranks first, Alabama 50th among the states.

It’s important to note that if you’ve had part or full vaccination, wearing a mask and keeping with all the safety precautions like social distancing is still recommended by the Centers for Disease for Control and Prevention. Also, those who have had COVID-19 still need to be vaccinated.

Case demographics: Here are the breakdowns of the positive tests in Stanislaus County as of Thursday:

53.5% are female

46.5% male

8.4% are 14 years or younger

16.4% are ages 15 to 24

19.2% are 25 to 34

17.2% are 35 to 44

14.8% are 45 to 54

12.1% are 55 to 64

6.6% are 65 to 74

3.4% are 75 to 84

1.9% are 85 or older.

Though they make up 47 percent of the population, Latinos represented 63.7 percent of the positive cases.





Geographically:

Modesto has 20,148 positive cases

Turlock has 7,264

Ceres has 5,433

Patterson has 2,562

Riverbank has 2,500

Oakdale has 1,812

Newman has 1,185

Waterford has 644

Hughson has 586

Supervisorial District 3 has 2,832

District 5 has 2,552

District 2 has 2,255

District 1 has 1,287

District 4 has 428

Here’s a look at the numbers from nearby counties through Thursday:

San Joaquin County has 1,334 COVID-19-related deaths among 71,338 cases.





Merced County has 452 deaths among 31,151 cases.





Tuolumne County has 4,064 cases and 64 deaths.





Mariposa County has 418 cases and seven deaths.

As of Friday morning, there were 3,711,723 confirmed cases in California and 60,808 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University. There were 31,496,435 U.S. cases and 565,293 deaths.

Around the state, nation and world

A new scheme is targeting Americans who need help paying funeral expenses for loved ones who died of COVID-19, officials warn. “Government imposters may have hit a new low.”

As more contagious coronavirus variants continue to spread in the U.S., vaccine developers are racing to test and determine if their shots will eventually require an extra dose or booster shot to maintain protection against COVID-19.

Early in the pandemic, scientists learned they can study wastewater samples to predict COVID-19 community outbreaks by searching for viral particles in poop. Now, researchers at The Ohio State University say they’ve found an easier, cheaper — and less smelly — alternative: dust.