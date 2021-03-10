Coronavirus update, March 10: Stanislaus reports zero deaths and just 61 new cases

Stanislaus County reported zero deaths to COVID-19 on Tuesday and just 61 new positive tests.

The death toll remains at 959 since last spring, the county Health Services Agency said.

The new cases raised the total to 51,299. Stanislaus also has 467,652 negative test results and 49,587 people who are presumed recovered.

The five hospitals reported 92 confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, the same as Monday. The count last topped 100 on Feb. 26 and is far below the 300-plus in early January. The hospitals had nine staffed intensive-care beds available to adults Tuesday, up from eight a day earlier.

The single-day infection rate was 3.11%, down from 5.63% the previous day, according to the state website. The rolling seven-day rate was 6.41%, down from 6.73%. The 14-day rate stood at 6.6%, down from 6.89%.

According to the Los Angeles Times COVID-19 tracker, Stanislaus County has the fourth highest rate of infection per 100,000 residents in the last week among the state’s 58 counties. Its rate of death also is 25th highest. Since the pandemic’s start, its infection rate remains 15th highest and the death rate fourth highest among all California counties.

Stanislaus remains in the purple tier, meaning the virus is “widespread,” following the state’s reassessment of conditions Tuesday. It seeks to reach red, orange and finally yellow, with few limits on business and gatherings.

As of Tuesday, 91,800 doses of the coronavirus vaccine have been allocated to Stanislaus County. This includes 43,335 doses to health care providers and 48,465 to public health.

The public clinic schedule for this week:

Wednesday, Turlock: First and second doses, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Geer Road entrance to Stanislaus State University

Wednesday, Patterson: First dose only, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Hammon Senior Center, 1033 W. Las Palmas Ave.

Thursday, Modesto: First and second dose, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Modesto Centre Plaza, 1000 L St.

Friday, Modesto: First and second dose, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Modesto Centre Plaza, 1000 L St.

Friday, Oakdale: First and second dose, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Gladys L. Lemmons Senior Community Center, 450 East A St.

Saturday, Turlock: First dose only, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Geer Road entrance to Stanislaus State University

More information is on the county dashboard at http://schsa.org/coronavirus/vaccine/.

California has administered 10,925,581 vaccines as of Tuesday, up from 10,805,474 on Monday, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention tracker. The state ranks 38th in the country, having administered 27,651 doses per 100,000 residents. Alaska ranks first, Georgia 50th among the states.

It’s important to note that if you’ve had part or full vaccination, wearing a mask and keeping with all the safety precautions like social distancing is still recommended by the Centers for Disease for Control and Prevention. Also, those who have had COVID-19 still need to be vaccinated.

Here are the demographic breakdowns of the positive tests in Stanislaus County as of Tuesday:

53.5% are female

46.5% male

8.3% are 14 years or younger

16.4% are ages 15 to 24

19.3% are 25 to 34

17.2% are 35 to 44

14.9% are 45 to 54

12% are 55 to 64

6.6% are 65 to 74

3.4% are 75 to 84

1.9% are 85 or older.

Though they make up 47 percent of the population, Latinos represented 63.7 percent of the positive cases.





Geographically:

Modesto has 18,952 positive cases

Turlock has 6,942

Ceres has 5,264

Patterson has 2,452

Riverbank has 2,381

Oakdale has 1,681

Newman has 1,146

Waterford has 619

Hughson has 565

Supervisorial District 3 has 2,670

District 5 has 2,461

District 2 has 2,131

District 1 has 1,197

District 4 has 393

Here’s a look at the numbers from nearby counties through Tuesday:

San Joaquin County has 1,199 COVID-19-related deaths among 67,657 cases.





Merced County has 416 deaths among 29,600 cases.





Tuolumne County has 3,985 cases and 59 deaths.





Mariposa County has 396 cases and seven deaths.

As of Wednesday morning, there were 3,607,891 confirmed cases in California and 54,628 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University. There were 29,096,450 U.S. cases and 527,705 deaths.

