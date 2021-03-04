Coronavirus update, March 4: Stanislaus hospital cases turn back down. Deaths at 953

Stanislaus County reported three more deaths to COVID-19 on Wednesday and a drop in hospital cases.

A total of 953 residents have died since the pandemic emerged last spring, the Health Services Agency said.

Stanislaus added 88 positive tests Wednesday, for a total of 50,727. The county also has 456,874 negative test results and 48,905 people who are presumed recovered.

The county’s five hospitals had 83 patients with confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, down from 91 on Tuesday. The count had been well over 300 in early January. There were 17 staffed intensive care unit beds available for adults on Wednesday, up from 12 on Tuesday.

Wednesday’s positivity rate of 7.47% put the county’s seven-day rolling rate at 6.39% and its 14-day rate at 7.23%. This last figure was a 1.8% decline over the previous two weeks, bettering the state’s downturn of 1.3% over that same time frame.

According to the Los Angeles Times COVID-19 tracker, Stanislaus County has the seventh highest rate of infection per 100,000 residents in the last week among the state’s 58 counties. Its rate of death also is 31st highest. Since the pandemic’s start, its infection rate remains 15th highest and the death rate fourth highest among all California counties.

Stanislaus remains in the purple tier, meaning the virus is “widespread,” following the state’s reassessment of conditions Tuesday. It seeks to reach red, orange and finally yellow, with few limits on business and gatherings.

As of Wednesday, 91,800 doses of the coronavirus vaccine have been allocated to Stanislaus County. This includes 43,335 doses to health care providers and 48,465 to public health.

The public clinic schedule for the remainder of this week:

Thursday, Modesto: First dose only, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Modesto Centre Plaza, 1000 L St.

Thursday, Oakdale: Second dose of Moderna, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Gladys L. Lemmons Senior Community Center, 450 East A St.

Friday, Oakdale: First dose only, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Lemmons Center

Friday, Patterson: First and second doses, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Hammon Senior Center, 1033 West Las Palmas Ave.

Saturday, Turlock: First dose only, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Geer Road entrance to Stan State

More information is on the county dashboard at http://schsa.org/coronavirus/vaccine/.

California has administered 9,731,169 vaccines as of Wednesday, up from 9,497,125 on Tuesday, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention tracker. The state ranks 26th in the country, having administered 24,628 doses per 100,000 residents. Alaska ranks first, Georgia 50th among the states.

It’s important to note that if you’ve had part or full vaccination, wearing a mask and keeping with all the safety precautions like social distancing is still recommended by the Centers for Disease for Control and Prevention. Also, those who have had COVID-19 still need to be vaccinated.

Here are the demographic breakdowns of the positive tests in Stanislaus County as of Wednesday:

53.5% are female

46.5% male

8.3% are 14 years or younger

16.4% are ages 15 to 24

19.3% are 25 to 34

17.2% are 35 to 44

14.9% are 45 to 54

12% are 55 to 64

6.6% are 65 to 74

3.4% are 75 to 84

1.9% are 85 or older.

Though they make up 47 percent of the population, Latinos represented 63.7 percent of the positive cases.





Geographically:

Modesto has 18,715 positive cases

Turlock has 6,880

Ceres has 5,206

Patterson has 2,446

Riverbank has 2,358

Oakdale has 1,653

Newman has 1,143

Waterford has 614

Hughson has 553

Supervisorial District 3 has 2,629

District 5 has 2,414

District 2 has 2,118

District 1 has 1,186

District 4 has 387

Here’s a look at the numbers from nearby counties through Wednesday:

San Joaquin County has 1,150 COVID-19-related deaths among 67,123 cases.





Merced County has 407 deaths among 29,264 cases.





Tuolumne County has 3,966 cases and 59 deaths.





Mariposa County has 395 cases and seven deaths.

As of Wednesday morning, there were 3,582,320 confirmed cases in California and 53,083 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University. There were 28,761,702 U.S. cases and 518,459 deaths.

