Stanislaus County will provide coronavirus vaccinations to teachers and ag workers

Teachers, other school employees and food and agricultural workers in Stanislaus County will start rolling up their sleeves for COVID-19 vaccinations the week of Feb. 22, top county officials said Friday.

The word from county Chief Executive Officer Jody Hayes and health officer Dr. Julie Vaishampayan ended speculation about whether teachers and campus employees will have access to coronavirus vaccine as school districts move toward a return to in-person learning in grades 7 through 12 and bring more elementary students back to campuses, possibly in March.

The county officials said it will be a slow rollout and there’s no guarantee all school employees — an estimated 17,400 — will be vaccinated before the students return to safely designed classrooms. To pull that off, the state will need to allocate larger amounts of vaccine to the county, the officials said in an interview.

The county has an estimate of 34,300 food and agricultural workers, many of whom start to work in seasonal operations in April and earn their pay until the fall months.

The county will start by giving priority to school employees and other eligible workers who are age 50 to 65. The expansion into the Phase 1B, Tier 1, also extends eligibility to some emergency services employees who don’t have contact with patients.

Some of the voluntary vaccinations will be given at the county clinics in Modesto, Turlock, Oakdale and Patterson. Some larger school districts will vaccinate their own staff.

The county officials said larger food companies are able to give the shots to their employees before operations begin in the spring. The county also will use its clinics and other efforts to deliver vaccinations to food and ag workers who want the protection against COVID-19 illness.

Details of the new rollout are being worked out. The county expects to have more information next week.

Hayes said the broader eligibility will further divide up the limited amount of vaccine the county is getting from the state. People lining up for the two-dose vaccines at county clinics include remaining health care workers in Phase 1A and residents age 65 and older, who remain eligible.

“We are not getting any additional vaccine by doing this,” Hayes said. The county’s allocation was 5,850 doses this week, an increase of 300 over the previous week.

“The state has told the counties to move on to the next eligibility groups but has not changed their allocations,” Hayes said.

