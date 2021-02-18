Coronavirus update, Feb. 18: Stanislaus hospital cases go back down. Deaths at 910

Stanislaus County reported five more deaths to COVID-19 on Wednesday as total cases approached 50,000.

The county Health Services Agency put deaths at 910 since the pandemic arrived last spring. Stanislaus added 138 cases Wednesday, for a total of 49,266. The county also has 429,062 negative test results and 46,808 people who are presumed recovered.

The single-day positive rate was 8.61%, up from the previous day’s 7.33%, according to state data. The seven-day rolling rate was 7.93%, down from 8.26%. The 14-day rate was 9.61%, down from 9.97%.

According to the Los Angeles Times COVID-19 tracker, Stanislaus County has the eighth-highest rate of infection per 100,000 residents in the last week among the state’s 58 counties. Its rate of death if 15th highest. Since the pandemic’s start, its infection rate is 15th highest and death rate fourth highest.

The county’s five hospitals reported 158 patients with confirmed coronavirus cases Wednesday, down from 167 on Tuesday. The count has stayed under 200 for 12 straight days and was over 300 in early January. The number of staffed adult ICU beds was at seven, up from five.

A long-term projection of easing ICU capacity prompted Gov. Gavin Newsom on Jan. 25 to lift the stay-home order in the 12-county San Joaquin Valley Region. Stanislaus remains in the purple tier, the most restrictive for business and gatherings.

Here is the Stanislaus County vaccination schedule for the remainder of the week:

Modesto: Second doses Friday, first and second doses Thursday. Hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Modesto Centre Plaza.





Turlock: Second doses only Thursday. Hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Geer Road entrance to Stanislaus State University.





Oakdale: First dose only Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Gladys Lemmons Community Center

Patterson has no clinics scheduled.

As of Wednesday, 55,550 doses of the coronavirus vaccine have been allocated to Stanislaus County, unchanged for several days. This includes 26,625 doses to health care providers and 28,925 to public health. The numbers do not include federal allocations to staff and residents at nursing care facilities and some provided directly to hospital systems.

Information regarding vaccinations in Stanislaus County is on the county dashboard at http://schsa.org/coronavirus/vaccine/.

California has administered 6,323,011 vaccines as of Wednesday, up from 6,210,992 on Tuesday, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention tracker. The state ranks 32nd in the country, having administered 16,003 doses per 100,000 residents. Alaska ranks first, Alabama 50th among the states.

Here are the demographic breakdowns of the positive tests in Stanislaus County as of Wednesday:

53.6% are female

46.4% male

8.2% are 14 years or younger

16.4% are ages 15 to 24

19.4% are 25 to 34

17.2% are 35 to 44

14.9% are 45 to 54

12% are 55 to 64

6.6% are 65 to 74

3.4% are 75 to 84

1.9% are 85 or older.

Though they make up 47 percent of the population, Latinos represented 63.7 percent of the positive cases.





Geographically:

Modesto has 18,126 positive cases

Turlock has 6,652

Ceres has 5,057

Patterson has 2,393

Riverbank has 2,277

Oakdale has 1,577

Newman has 1,109

Waterford has 586

Hughson has 542

Supervisorial District 3 has 2,545

District 5 has 2,349

District 2 has 2,067

District 1 has 1,152

District 4 has 364

San Joaquin County has 1,018 COVID-19-related deaths among 65,659 cases.





Merced County has 382 deaths among 28,306 cases.





Tuolumne County has 3,857 cases and 55 deaths.





Mariposa County has 388 cases and seven deaths.

As of Thursday morning, there were 3,506,402 confirmed cases in California and 47,936 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University. There were 27,827,801 U.S. cases and 490,717 deaths.

Back to school in March sounds good if done right

Remaining weeks in the spring semester using the hybrid learning model — two days in school, three learning from home — should be viewed as a trial transition period for the fall for Stanislaus County.

Club football league gets warning

CIF Sac-Joaquin Section schools involved in the CAPS club football league could face serious consequences, including fines and dismissal, according to a letter sent by section commissioner Michael Garrison.

Girl Scout cookies have landed. How they’ll be sold this year

Girl Scout cookie season could not escape the COVID-19 pandemic. Last year, the biggest impact was that cookie booths shut down a week earlier than scheduled. But for this year, Girl Scouts of the USA has adapted its sales methods to keep girls and their families and customers safe while still serving up their iconic snacks.

How you might be eligible for more stimulus money

Did your income drop in 2020? Have a baby? You could be eligible for more economic stimulus money from Washington – quickly.

Stanislaus County middle, high schools aim for March reopening

A meeting of superintendents for school districts across Stanislaus County on Friday included a discussion of a timeline to reopen middle and high schools by the middle of March.

How to get help for your small business in Stanislaus County

As business struggle to stay afloat, local groups like the Valley Sierra Small Business Development Center and Stanislaus County Workforce Development are helping guide small business owners through the variety of federal and state programs available at no cost.

Vaccines are coming for school, ag workers

Teachers, other school employees and food and agricultural workers in Stanislaus County will start rolling up their sleeves for COVID-19 vaccinations the week of Feb. 22, top county officials said Friday.

Hilmar High pioneers full reopening

Students at Hilmar High, the rare California secondary school that has opened to its full student population, said it’s good to be on campus even though every minute is a reminder that we’re still very much in the grip of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Catholic churches welcome ruling

The doors are open again for Catholic services in the greater Modesto region. Bishop Myron Cotta released a statement saying churches in the Diocese of Stockton could return to indoor Masses immediately.

Biz Beat: More restaurants fall to pandemic

In Modesto and Stanislaus County, more restaurants can be added to the sad list of those claimed by the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

Sutter Gould ramps up vaccines in Modesto

Coronavirus vaccinations were on a roll at a Sutter Gould Medical Foundation hub in Modesto. Maria Marcelino, 70, had an appointment and got right in.

From around the state, nation and world





States that have seen delays in receiving COVID-19 vaccines due to fierce winter storms should still get their shipments this week, weather permitting, the White House said Wednesday.

The number of new coronavirus cases in the U.S. has dropped in recent weeks — but what is causing the dip? The a seven-day average of 104,217 cases is down from 134,524 the week before.