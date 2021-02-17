Section issues strongly-worded letter to potential schools involved in club football league

CIF Sac-Joaquin Section schools involved in the CAPS club football league could face serious consequences, including fines and dismissal, according to a letter sent by section commissioner Michael Garrison.

The letter, obtained by The Modesto Bee, stated that schools participating in the league are violating orders from Gov. Gavin Newsom and going against the guidance of the state’s Department of Public Health.

Alpine, Sierra, and Trinity counties are the only counties in the state that are in the state’s orange tier of coronavirus restrictions, where football competition is allowed.

Schools found to be participating in the league could face fines, suspension, or possible dismissal from CIF membership, according to the letter.

Some schools received the letter just hours before the first week of the club league was scheduled to begin on Feb. 12 and one game was canceled moments after a coin toss at Ripon Christian High School, according to sources.

In an interview with the Manteca Bulletin on Monday, CAPS president and Knights Outdoor Fitness & Skillz Academy coach Phil Grams said he received a call from the “RCS (Ripon Christian Schools) board asking me to postpone the game.”

“I could have gone forward with the game because we have a facility-use agreement,” said Grams, who is also Ripon Christian’s football coach. “Even though (Knights Outdoor Fitness) is a separate entity, I do have a relationship there (with Ripon Christian) and it put me in a very tough position.”

Another team had to move their game from one stadium to another in a different county but had their game canceled on Saturday.

Players voice displeasure on Twitter

Several players from one of the teams voiced their frustration on Twitter.

One senior wrote: “Today was supposed to be our first game with my AAU football team. We have prepared for months and we were ready. Actually we were more than ready! But CIF came in last night and shut it down. We were less than 24 hrs away from playing. To all my football brothers, WE GOT THIS!”

Still, the warning didn’t prevent some games from being played, including one at Capital Christian where a Capital Christian inflatable mascot was seen in a drone video by the Sacramento Bee.

Garrison said Tuesday morning he hadn’t seen the video yet but the section was aware games were played over the weekend and is looking into the situation.

“We have people that are breaking an executive order regarding football,” Garrison said. “We are going to look and see if that group is any way affiliated with a school.”

In the interview with the Bulletin, Grams said he was “confident” the season would continue.

“I visited two of the games on Saturday and everyone did a good job of COVID protocols,” Grams said. “There was some good competition, and the kids showed great spirit and joy.”