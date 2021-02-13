Coronavirus update, Feb. 13: Stanislaus deaths approach 900. Hospital cases rise

Six more Stanislaus County residents have died of COVID-19, raising the total to 894 as of Friday.

The county Health Services Agency reported 201 positive tests, for a total of 48,577. Stanislaus also has 420,319 negative test results and 45,674 people who are presumed recovered.

The single-day positive rate was 12.28%, nearly double the previous day’s 6.44%, according to state data. The seven-day rolling rate was 9.4%, down from 9.6%. The 14-day rate was 10.59%, down from 10.96%.

The county’s five hospitals reported 190 patients with confirmed coronavirus cases Friday, up from 183 on Thursday. The count has stayed under 200 for a week and is well below the 300-plus of early January. The number of staffed adult ICU beds was at five, down from six.

A long-term projection of easing ICU capacity prompted Gov. Gavin Newsom on Jan. 25 to lift the stay-home order in the 12-county San Joaquin Valley Region. Stanislaus remains in the purple tier, the most restrictive for business and gatherings.

Here is the Stanislaus County vaccination schedule for the week of Feb. 14:

Modesto: Second doses only Monday and Friday, first and second doses Thursday. Both clinics are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Modesto Centre Plaza.





Turlock: Second doses only Monday, first and second doses Thursday. Both clinics are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Geer Road entrance to Stanislaus State University.

Oakdale: First dose only Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Gladys Lemmons Community Center

Patterson has no clinics scheduled.

As of Friday, 55,550 doses of the coronavirus vaccine have been allocated to Stanislaus County. This includes 26,625 doses to health care providers and 28,925 to public health. The numbers do not include federal allocations to staff and residents at nursing care facilities and some provided directly to hospital systems.

Information regarding vaccinations in Stanislaus County is on the county dashboard at http://schsa.org/coronavirus/vaccine/.

California has administered 5,341,104 vaccines as of Friday, up from 5,134,864 on Thursday, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention tracker. The state ranks 32nd in the country, having administered 13,518 doses per 100,000 residents. Alaska ranks first, Alabama 50th among the states.

Here are the demographic breakdowns of the positive tests in Stanislaus County as of Friday:

53.5% are female

46.5% male

8.1% are 14 years or younger

16.4% are ages 15 to 24

19.4% are 25 to 34

17.3% are 35 to 44

14.9% are 45 to 54

12% are 55 to 64

6.6% are 65 to 74

3.4% are 75 to 84

1.9% are 85 or older.

Though they make up 47 percent of the population, Latinos represented 63.7 percent of the positive cases.





Geographically:

Modesto has 17,842 positive cases

Turlock has 6,548

Ceres has 5,004

Patterson has 2,364

Riverbank has 2,234

Oakdale has 1,533

Newman has 1,095

Waterford has 569

Hughson has 530

Supervisorial District 3 has 2,507

District 5 has 2,317

District 2 has 2,039

District 1 has 1,140

District 4 has 359

San Joaquin County has 992 COVID-19-related deaths among 64,969 cases.





Merced County has 375 deaths among 27,701 cases.





Tuolumne County has 3,800 cases and 52 deaths.





Mariposa County has 386 cases and five deaths.

As of Friday evening, there were 3,444,588 confirmed cases in California and 46,231 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University. There were 27,489,619 U.S. cases and 480,724 deaths.

