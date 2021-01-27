Coronavirus update, Jan. 27: Stanislaus County deaths top 800, nears one-month record

Stanislaus County surpassed 800 deaths to COVID-19 with the seven announced Tuesday.

The total now stands at 803 residents lost to the pandemic since last spring, the county Health Services Agency said.

The worst month for deaths to date is December, with 188. January is at 187 with five days to go.

The 410 new cases Tuesday raised the total to 44,852. Stanislaus also has 376,196 negative test results and 40,773 people who are presumed recovered from the virus.

The county’s five hospitals had 289 patients with confirmed COVID-19 on Tuesday, down from 291 the previous day. The figure was well over 300 in early January. The dashboard Tuesday showed the county was one adult intensive care unit bed short of those needed, down from three Monday.

A long-term projection of easing ICU capacity prompted Gov. Gavin Newsom on Monday to lift the stay-home order in the 12-county San Joaquin Valley Region. Stanislaus remains in the purple tier, the most restrictive for business and gatherings.

The county’s 14-day rolling positivity rate dropped for a sixth straight day to 16.48%. Its seven-day rate rose to 14.33%.

As of Tuesday, 41,200 doses of the coronavirus vaccine have been allocated to Stanislaus County, up from 36,550 on Monday. This includes 19,660 doses to health care providers and 21,540 to public health. The numbers do not include federal allocations to staff and residents at nursing care facilities and some provided directly to hospital systems.

Information regarding vaccinations in Stanislaus County is on the county dashboard at http://schsa.org/coronavirus/vaccine/.

California has administered 2,446,577 doses as of Tuesday, up from 2,330,633 the day before, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention tracker. The state ranks 39th in the country, having administered 6,192 doses per 100,000 residents. Alaska ranks first, Alabama 50th among the states.

Here are the demographic breakdowns of the positive tests in Stanislaus County as of Tuesday:

53.7% are female

46.3% male

7.9% are 14 years or younger

16.5% are ages 15 to 24

19.5% are 25 to 34

17.3% are 35 to 44

15% are 45 to 54

12% are 55 to 64

6.5% are 65 to 74

3.4% are 75 to 84

1.9% are 85 or older.

Though they make up 47 percent of the population, Latinos represented 63.7 percent of the positive cases.





Geographically:

Modesto has 16,417 positive cases

Turlock has 5,959

Ceres has 4,655

Patterson has 2,234

Riverbank has 2,019

Oakdale has 1,398

Newman has 1,020

Waterford has 528

Hughson has 474

Supervisorial District 3 has 2,344

District 5 has 2,156

District 2 has 1,833

District 1 has 1,036

District 4 has 334

San Joaquin County has 844 COVID-19-related deaths among 60,545 cases.





Merced County has 332 deaths among 25,743 cases.





Tuolumne County has 3,512 cases and 41 deaths.





Mariposa County has 357 cases and five deaths.

As of Wednesday morning, there were 3,235,045 confirmed cases in California and 38,271 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University. There were 25,445,699 U.S. cases and 425,257 deaths.

Stanislaus is ‘not out in the clear’

Stanislaus County’s health officer said Tuesday the county continues to struggle with the coronavirus pandemic, even though the state lifted a regional stay-home order Monday.

Newsom lifts stay-home order

Stanislaus County and the rest of a 12-county San Joaquin Valley region are no longer under a regional stay-home order, meaning that COVID-19 restrictions are lifted for some businesses and activities.

County announces third vaccine clinic

A third public clinic for coronavirus vaccinations in Stanislaus County will debut in Oakdale on Tuesday. The others are in Modesto and Turlock.

One high school sport may start soon

Cross Country may be the first high school sport allowed to compete this week, but one local cross country coach said his team would need at least a month before a meet could be held.

Stimulus aids lower-income renters

Modesto and Stanislaus County are getting $16.4 million from the most recent federal stimulus to help lower-income renters struggling to pay their rent and utilities because of the new coronavirus pandemic.

Patterson students get help connecting

Magdalena Fernandez no longer worries whether her daughter can connect to the internet and join her online kindergarten class thanks to new equipment from Patterson Joint Unified School District.

Editorial: Stanislaus shows the way on vaccines

Stanislaus County did us proud by immediately offering COVID-19 vaccinations to anyone 65 and older, along with health care workers, at county-run clinics.

Downtown eatery tries to buck pandemic





When one restaurant has already closed in the same space in part because of the ongoing pandemic, the decision to open another comes with many critical choices.

From around the state, nation and world





Saying too many tests of too many hand sanitizers made in Mexico show too much “toxic” ingredient content, the FDA put all alcohol-based hand sanitizers made in Mexico on an import alert.

A California school district contacted teachers with an exciting offer — a local hospital had COVID-19 vaccine appointments available for educators and school employees.

A Wisconsin pharmacist accused of ruining hundreds of COVID-19 vaccine doses is expected to plead guilty to federal charges, authorities say.